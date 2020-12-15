David Arthur Lough
David "Dave" Lough died unexpectedly in Fredericksburg, VA on December 10, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Tyler of Richmond, VA; his son, Dan and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Lough of Marshall, VA and grandsons Daniel and Winston Lough; his significant other, Suzanne Zetty; and his former spouse, Sue Lough.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, from 130pm-2:00pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00pm.
Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.
Additional information about the funeral, condolences, and donations can be found by visiting: https://everloved.com/life-of/david-lough
Condolences also may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.