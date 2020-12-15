Menu
David Arthur Lough
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
David Arthur Lough

David "Dave" Lough died unexpectedly in Fredericksburg, VA on December 10, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Tyler of Richmond, VA; his son, Dan and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Lough of Marshall, VA and grandsons Daniel and Winston Lough; his significant other, Suzanne Zetty; and his former spouse, Sue Lough.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, from 130pm-2:00pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00pm.

Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.

Additional information about the funeral, condolences, and donations can be found by visiting: https://everloved.com/life-of/david-lough

Condolences also may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
David A. Lough, so much to say about your kindness, your Love of parties, and the many people who's lives you've touched. You will be missed. Our Deepest Sympathy to: your daughter Susan, son Dan & family, Suzanne, and your dogs. Now you have permanent wings to soar with the Angels.
Bob & Sue Hohenberg
December 22, 2020
Dave was Mr. Hospitality and will be sorely missed!
Janet & Tom Kimbrell
December 17, 2020
Sincere condolences for David's family. David was a good friend, and he and his parents were family friends. I'll always remember that he liked to make special cupcakes for our youth group at church, 1964-1966.
Jeanne Motley Dooley
December 16, 2020
Our Prayers and sincere condolences to Dan, Susan, Suzanne and the Lough family.
"Tuffy" & Anne Hicks
December 15, 2020
So sad and sorry for your Family in the loss of Dave from the Bourne Family at Charlie´s Crab House. Dave was a loyal customer for years. I Always enjoyed our conversations when he would come in. He became a very good friend to me. It has been a long time since I last saw him. He will always be remembered and remain in all of our hearts as a wonderful and friendly friend. Prayers from our family to all of you.
Lisa Bourne
December 15, 2020
