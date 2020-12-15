So sad and sorry for your Family in the loss of Dave from the Bourne Family at Charlie´s Crab House. Dave was a loyal customer for years. I Always enjoyed our conversations when he would come in. He became a very good friend to me. It has been a long time since I last saw him. He will always be remembered and remain in all of our hearts as a wonderful and friendly friend. Prayers from our family to all of you.

Lisa Bourne December 15, 2020