David Edward MacIndoe
David Edward MacIndoe, 59, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2020.
Dave was born in Erie, PA on July 12, 1961. His family moved to Fairfax, VA in 1967, where he attended Little Run Elementary, Frost Intermediate, and W.T. Woodson High School. He attended George Mason University for one year and then transferred to James Madison University. He graduated from JMU in 1984 with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting.
Dave earned his CPA and enjoyed a 29-year career as an accountant with the City of Fredericksburg. For much of that time he served as the Assistant Director of Fiscal Affairs alongside Director Clarence Robinson, who he was privileged to call his colleague and good friend.
Dave was passionate about sports, having played baseball starting at age six through high school and one year in college. After college, he played several seasons with the Fredericksburg Giants semi-pro team, and then later coached his daughter, Kathleen, in softball. His wife Monica attended many of his games with the Giants, and they had both been looking forward to going to see the Fredericksburg Nationals. Dave was a longtime fan of the Washington Redskins, Washington Nationals (Senators), and Baltimore Orioles. He enjoyed reading books on the Civil War, taking long runs in the battlefields training for half-marathons, and taking walks with his daughter, Emily.
Dave was devout in his Catholic faith, and was a long-time member of Saint Matthew Catholic Church. He was a loving husband and father, always committed to his duties to love and protect. He was full of joy and always sang silly songs and jingles for his family. He served as the in-house meteorologist for his family and the Fiscal Affairs office, with a special interest in severe weather, especially tornadoes and hurricanes.
Dave took great pride in his perfectly manicured and landscaped yard. Each year he and Monica enjoyed visiting the local nurseries to choose plants and flowers. He had the gift of small-talk and enjoyed chatting over an ice-cold beer, especially a home brew by his twin brother Mike, with whom he attended many a beer can show, along with other family members. He was a master griller and enjoyed adding hot sauce to all his favorite foods.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, James MacIndoe and Anne (Nakich) MacIndoe. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Monica; daughters Kathleen and Emily; siblings Sue (Joe), Carol (Gary), Janet (Bruce), and twin brother Mike (Lisa); nieces Sarah, Rachel, and Kathryn; and nephews Bruce Jr., James, and Michael Jr.
His family would especially like to thank his nurses with Capital Caring Hospice for their support and compassion, without whose help they would have been unable to care for him at home.
Due to COVID concerns, a viewing and funeral Mass will be private, with a celebration of Dave's life taking place at a safer time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Matthew Catholic Church 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive Spotsylvania, VA 22551 or Capital Caring Hospice 111 Olde Greenwich Drive Suite 101 Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2020.