David Leroy Rock
David Leroy Rock, 80, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on July 13, 1940 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to the late Cletus and Catherine Wink Rock.
David was the third of three children. He retired from City Hall, Falls Church in 2005 as the Director of the Planning and Zoning Division. David loved the Lord; he took seminary courses and helped establish churches in Northern Virginia. He married his present wife, Elizabeth Herbert on August 18, 2001. They were active members at Salem Baptist Church where they participated in church activities.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; daughter Susan Rock Plaster (Gregg); step-daughter Tamara Herbert Brown (Bud); sister Leona Rock Monn; sister-in-law Sarah Rock; two grandchildren Cody and Sean Plaster; five step-grandchildren Joshua McQuade, Meghan McQuade (Andrew), Rebecca Brown Chatman (Marvin), Sarah Brown Sampson (Michael), and Deborah Brown; five step-great-grandchildren, the sixth due in August; ex son-in-law Rick McQuade; and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his first wife, Stella Jean Halsey Rock; his parents; brother George Rock; and brother-in-law Jake Monn.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy Fredericksburg, VA 22408. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22407 with Rev. Dale Seley officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of your choice.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 23, 2021.