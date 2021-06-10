David Satterwhite
John David Satterwhite, born February 9, 1934 and raised in Caroline County, Virginia, to the late Wesley Ryland Satterwhite and Lillian Pemberton Satterwhite, passed away peacefully at his home in Snell, Virginia, on June 7, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley & Lillian Satterwhite, a sister, Anna Pickett, a brother, Thomas Satterwhite; a son-in-law, Kenneth Sekuterski, a granddaughter, Melissa White, and a grandson, Warren (WC) Kishpaugh III. David is survived by his beloved wife, Jean, of nearly 50 years. He is also survived by a loving blended family of eight children; Wesley Satterwhite (Barbara), Debora Wright (Mack), Teresa White, Warren Kishpaugh II (Julie), Phillip Satterwhite (Susan), Joanna Sekuterski, Jeffrey Kishpaugh (Melva), and Nancy Goodman (Mark); Thirteen grandchildren; Kevin Satterwhite (Sonya), Jennifer Keaton (Robbie), Sara Jackson (Mark), Karen Collins (Kevin), Mackenzie Murphy (Casey), Tyler Kishpaugh, Elizabeth Wolfrey (Dylan), Mallorie Wright, Levi Goodman (Miranda), Hunter Sekuterski, Andrew Wright III, Kody Sekuterski, and Sumer Satterwhite; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer Meadows and Ryan Sekuterski (Holly); numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. Siblings; Betty Satterwhite, William Satterwhite (Barbara), Robert Satterwhite (Peggy), Linda Johnson (Buddy) and Betty Satterwhite, sister-in-law. David also leaves numerous extended family and friends to grieve his loss. David's love for his country and local community is evidenced by his many years of public service. He served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, 12 years in the U.S. Army National Guard, 15 years as a Spotsylvania County Deputy Sheriff, was a charter member of the Spotsylvania County Volunteer Rescue Squad and Volunteer Fire Department, and 12 years with the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center, retiring in 1995. David and his wife Jean fostered several children while raising their own in Spotsylvania County. David spent his early years on his farm in Spotsylvania, raising a small herd of "pet" cattle, and cutting hay on his own farm and on the land of surrounding neighbors. David's home has often been a well-known gathering place for family and friends for all types of occasions and for no occasion at all. His advice, smile, and quick wit will be missed by all who had the pleasure and grand fortune of calling him family or friend.
A memorial service will be held at Traveler's Rest Baptist Church in Snell, Virginia on June 15, 2021 2 p.m. with Pastor Scott Quinn officiating, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. at Church preceding the service. Pallbearers: Hunter Sekuterski, Kody Sekuterski, Tyler Kishpaugh, Andrew Wright, Levi Goodman and Kevin Satterwhite. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to Micah Ecumenical Ministries, Travelers Rest Baptist Church or Spotsylvania Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 10, 2021.