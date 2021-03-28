David Shupp
David Paul Shupp, age 49 of Stafford, VA passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 of unknown causes. David was born at Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington D.C. on March 11, 1972.
He is survived by his loving parents, David and Janet Shupp; and his devoted brother, Scot Shupp (Kimberly).
David will also be greatly missed by his niece, Emily and nephews, Justin and Patrick; his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as his many great friends who shared so many wonderful memories with him.
He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Charles and Nellie Shupp and Paul and Mabel Harrison.
David was an electrician by trade and his greatest passion was being outdoors spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and canoeing. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed routing for all the local sports teams.
A visitation will be held from 6:00pm-7:00pm on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, with a Celebration of Life starting at 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Micah Ecumenical Ministries of Fredericksburg in David's honor at http://micahfredericksburg.org/
Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 28, 2021.