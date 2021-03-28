Menu
David Shupp
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
David Shupp

David Paul Shupp, age 49 of Stafford, VA passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 of unknown causes. David was born at Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington D.C. on March 11, 1972.

He is survived by his loving parents, David and Janet Shupp; and his devoted brother, Scot Shupp (Kimberly).

David will also be greatly missed by his niece, Emily and nephews, Justin and Patrick; his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as his many great friends who shared so many wonderful memories with him.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Charles and Nellie Shupp and Paul and Mabel Harrison.

David was an electrician by trade and his greatest passion was being outdoors spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and canoeing. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed routing for all the local sports teams.

A visitation will be held from 6:00pm-7:00pm on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, with a Celebration of Life starting at 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Micah Ecumenical Ministries of Fredericksburg in David's honor at http://micahfredericksburg.org/

Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Mar
31
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to all of David´s family and friends.
C.W. Reed
March 29, 2021
The only words of comfort we can find now is that our Heavenly Father is always here for us and He can help comfort and process this sudden tragedy. We love you guys and are keeping you in our prayers.
Gary and Janet Sams
March 29, 2021
David and Janet, I was so sorry to hear about the loss of David. I remember him as a small child at church. I'm praying for all of you.
Brenda Gaston
March 29, 2021
We will hold close to the many happy memories we have had with David ever since he was born. He was and is our nephew and we loved him dearly. Our years of watching him grow up along side our kids and the wonderful vacations we shared will remain in our hearts and our memories forever He had a very good heart and would do anything he could for you. We will certainly miss him. Rest in peace now Davey, your trials are over and your race has been run.
Jack and Phyllis Spencer
March 28, 2021
Sorry for yalls loss we send our prayers to the family
Kc & Sherry Wright
March 28, 2021
