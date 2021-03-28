We will hold close to the many happy memories we have had with David ever since he was born. He was and is our nephew and we loved him dearly. Our years of watching him grow up along side our kids and the wonderful vacations we shared will remain in our hearts and our memories forever He had a very good heart and would do anything he could for you. We will certainly miss him. Rest in peace now Davey, your trials are over and your race has been run.

Jack and Phyllis Spencer March 28, 2021