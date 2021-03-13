David Winegardner



David Winegardner Sr, Left us November 28,2020 he was a beloved father son and brother.He was preceded in death by his brothers, and grandparents. He is survived by his children, parents and sisters. He had a contagious laugh, great sense of humor, huge heart and was always there to help his family friends and strangers. He was a dedicated father and Tattoo Artist who touched many life's.



He will be forever missed and in our hearts.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 13, 2021.