David Winegardner
David Winegardner

David Winegardner Sr, Left us November 28,2020 he was a beloved father son and brother.He was preceded in death by his brothers, and grandparents. He is survived by his children, parents and sisters. He had a contagious laugh, great sense of humor, huge heart and was always there to help his family friends and strangers. He was a dedicated father and Tattoo Artist who touched many life's.

He will be forever missed and in our hearts.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 13, 2021.
R. I. P. My friend
Don Nails
March 14, 2021
I like remembering David as a little boy when I would just take him for a weekend. And those beautiful little curls! I can't believe he's really gone.
Aunt Joni
March 14, 2021
I never had the pleasure of meeting David.I have a feeling I missed out .may god comfort your family and friends,watch over your children! We are all just passing thru.accept the lord as your savior and have enteral life!! Tatt em up!!!
Bridgette Thurston
March 13, 2021
