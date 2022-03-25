Menu
David Zickafoose
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
148 East Lee Street
Broadway, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 26 2022
Mountain Valley United Methodist Church
David Zickafoose

David Wayne Zickafoose, age 62, of Burgess, VA, passed away suddenly on March 20, 2022.

He was born in Washington, DC on September 27, 1959, and raised mostly in northern Virginia. He graduated from Radford University with degrees in Accounting and Computer Science. He was a federal employee for the Department of Defense, but enjoyed the majority of his career with the Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NVRPA) as their Information Technology Manager. He retired from the NVRPA in 2019.

David greatly loved his family and friends and was always eager to get together. He relished spending time with his fraternity brothers and loved to travel. He will be missed by so many for his adventurous and jovial nature, his story-telling, and his willingness to help everyone whenever needed. He dedicated his personal time to helping his family, friends, and neighbors - this gave him the greatest joy.

He is survived by his parents, Patricia and Donald Zickafoose, sisters Catherine, Melissa, and Terri, brother Gary, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private family services will be held on March 26, 2022 at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church with interment at Mountain Valley Cemetery in Broadway, VA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, VA.

Online condolences may be left at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Service
Mountain Valley United Methodist Church
VA
Mar
26
Interment
Mountain Valley Cemetery
Broadway, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
