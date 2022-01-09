Dawn Marie Lewis
Dawn Marie Lewis, 83, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Dawn retired from and took great pride in her employment at Powell's Furniture for over 20 years. She loved Spring Lake, New Jersey, where she was from, her dog Spike and being outside taking care of her plants.
She is survived by her children, Debra Skinner (Jeff), Tim O'Donovan (Lhiza), and Kevin O'Donovan; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Jessie Lewis; her brothers, Bob and Tim Lewis; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Marie O'Donovan.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.