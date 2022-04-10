Deborah Anne Cohn
Deborah Cohn (Age 71) of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She was born July 11, 1950 to the late Kathleen Anne Carder Cohn and George Morris Cohn. She is survived by her loving caretakers Jerry and Michelle Sullivan and her Bridges Senior Care family.
A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Road Spotsylvania, VA on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2 PM. Online condolences and fond memories of Deborah may be offered at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
