Deborah Anne Cohn
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 15 2022
2:00p.m.
Laurel Hill Memorial Park
Deborah Anne Cohn

Deborah Cohn (Age 71) of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She was born July 11, 1950 to the late Kathleen Anne Carder Cohn and George Morris Cohn. She is survived by her loving caretakers Jerry and Michelle Sullivan and her Bridges Senior Care family.

A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Road Spotsylvania, VA on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2 PM. Online condolences and fond memories of Deborah may be offered at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Laurel Hill Memorial Park
10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
