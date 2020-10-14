Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deborah Stokes
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
October 8, 2020
Deborah Stokes

Deborah Kay Stokes, 65 of Sumerduck, VA passed away on October 8, 2020 at her home.

She was born on August 3, 1955 at Spokane, Washington a daughter of Clayton R. Davis and the late Dolores Ostlund Davis.

Mrs. Stokes lived in many places during her husband's career in the United States Air Force which afforded their ability to travel the world. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Robert S. Stokes; two children, Christina R. Stokes and Robert B. Stokes; three siblings, Cindy Mikolajczyk, Michael A. Davis and Steven W. Davis; and one grandchild, Chase V. Stokes.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you, the family. Debbie was a wonderful, kind, and upbeat person. She always had a smile for everyone. I truly enjoyed knowing her. My deepest condolences.
Eva Adams
Coworker
October 13, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Debbie's passing. I worked in DTIC with her for a number of years and she always had a smile to give and kind thoughts to share. Please accept my heartfelt condolences and prayers for you, her family.
Laura Green
Coworker
October 13, 2020
Debbie Stokes was the brightest light in this dark world. She would always be there if you needed a genuine friend. It is very rare to meet such a person. To say she will be missed just doesn't seem to do justice. She touched so many lives with her gentle soul and beautiful smile. My heart breaks for her and her loving family. She was a blessing to us all. God bless you in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Scroggs
Friend
October 13, 2020
Debbie Stokes was always one of our favorite patients . We looked forward to each and every visit with her. She usually came in with Robert, her son, and then they would have lunch afterwards. They were very lucky to have that relationship that many families miss. Deb was a great conversationalist and always happy to share a bit of her life with you. We will miss her smiling face and upbeat attitude and always hold her near and dear to our heart. Rest in peace my friend.
Eric and Deb Vasey
Friend
October 13, 2020