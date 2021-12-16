Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deborah Jane Vamosi
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Deborah Jane Vamosi

Deborah Jane Vamosi, of Stafford County passed away on December 7, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Formerly of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Debbie worked as a contractor for NAVSEA. She loved her work in logistics for the government and received many awards. Debbie had a love for all animals and especially for her pet dogs. She enjoyed shopping both online and in stores.

Survivors include her husband, David Lawrence Vamosi. Debbie and David were together for 46 wonderful years and were married for 32 years. She is also survived by her mother Particia Simon; brother Thomas Simon; brother-in-law Thomas Vamosi; sisters-in-law Mary Vamosi, Joyce Vamosi, and Carol Edaugh.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Flanigan.

We may not be together physically, but spiritually, we will never be apart.

A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a later date.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.