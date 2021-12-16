Deborah Jane Vamosi
Deborah Jane Vamosi, of Stafford County passed away on December 7, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Formerly of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Debbie worked as a contractor for NAVSEA. She loved her work in logistics for the government and received many awards. Debbie had a love for all animals and especially for her pet dogs. She enjoyed shopping both online and in stores.
Survivors include her husband, David Lawrence Vamosi. Debbie and David were together for 46 wonderful years and were married for 32 years. She is also survived by her mother Particia Simon; brother Thomas Simon; brother-in-law Thomas Vamosi; sisters-in-law Mary Vamosi, Joyce Vamosi, and Carol Edaugh.
She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Flanigan.
We may not be together physically, but spiritually, we will never be apart.
A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a later date.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2021.