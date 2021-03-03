Debra Sue Beebe
Dr. Debra Sue Beebe, 69, of Stafford, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at home after a battle with cancer.
Debbie moved to Washington, D.C. in 1969 from Evansville, Indiana one week after graduating from high school. At 17 years old she began her career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation downtown. After a few years, she was transferred to the F.B.I. Training Academy at Quantico, Virginia. Debbie retired from the F.B.I. in 2011 as a Unit Chief after over almost 42 years. During those years, Debbie earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Mary Washington, a Master's Degree from the University of Virginia, and a Doctor of Philosophy with a specialization in Training and Performance Improvement from Capella University.
Debbie always had a smile on her face. Anyone that ever met her would fall in love with her and become a friend. Debbie loved her family and the time she spent with them. Debbie and Steve were married for almost 49 years.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Steven C. Beebe, daughter Dawn Hanny (Bill), two sons, Eric Beebe (Pam) and Scott Beebe (Kim), sister, Tamma Phillips, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and niece Jessica Lutz.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank G. Lutz II and Joyce L. Lutz; and brother, Frank G. Lutz Jr.
Visitation will be held for family and friends on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel from 1-4:00 pm. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Fredericksburg SPCA, https://fredspca.org/donate/
You have left us everlasting memories and now you are with the Lord celebrating your victory. You will continue to shine your beautiful light down on us and will keep watching over us. Until we meet again. Your Loving Family.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 3, 2021.