Delane Annette Lambert



Passed away peacefully February 26, 2021, in Fredericksburg, VA. She was surrounded by her loving family. Delane was born February 9, 1944, in Alexandria, Virginia and grew up in Old Town where her maternal grandfather had been the last keeper of the Jones Point Light House. She continued to love the history of the area throughout her life. Delane was predeceased by her parents, Grant and Doris Lambert, and her sister Anna Gravatte. She is survived by her two daughters, Santica Holtzman (Kyle) of Alexandria, VA and Anna Frye of Warrenton, VA. Delane's surviving siblings are Janet Bailey of Fredericksburg, VA and Ronald Lambert (Darlene) of Hendersonville, N.C. She is also survived by her cousin and best friend, Nancy Byrum, and by her eight grandchildren who adored her, Nickolas, Sophia, Lily, Ashley, Jude, Kyle Jr., Seth and Victoria. Delane was also beloved by an extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. A service to honor Delane's memory will take place later in the year. This loss will be deeply felt by her family and friends and she will remain forever loved, cherished and never forgotten.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 2, 2021.