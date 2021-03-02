Passed away peacefully February 26, 2021, in Fredericksburg, VA. She was surrounded by her loving family. Delane was born February 9, 1944, in Alexandria, Virginia and grew up in Old Town where her maternal grandfather had been the last keeper of the Jones Point Light House. She continued to love the history of the area throughout her life. Delane was predeceased by her parents, Grant and Doris Lambert, and her sister Anna Gravatte. She is survived by her two daughters, Santica Holtzman (Kyle) of Alexandria, VA and Anna Frye of Warrenton, VA. Delane's surviving siblings are Janet Bailey of Fredericksburg, VA and Ronald Lambert (Darlene) of Hendersonville, N.C. She is also survived by her cousin and best friend, Nancy Byrum, and by her eight grandchildren who adored her, Nickolas, Sophia, Lily, Ashley, Jude, Kyle Jr., Seth and Victoria. Delane was also beloved by an extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. A service to honor Delane's memory will take place later in the year. This loss will be deeply felt by her family and friends and she will remain forever loved, cherished and never forgotten.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
I am so sad to hear of Delane's passing. She was such a sweet and kind person. She will be greatly missed by many. Prayers for her family
Nancy Facemire
March 3, 2021
The world has lost another wonderful soul. It´s a terribly sad loss.
Dee´s laughter and sense of adventure were intoxicating. She was always up for a fun time. She lived a good life and exploited all of its opportunities. She took risks and had few regrets. She was a strong, kind, giving and loving woman. She is now amongst the chosen few and resting peacefully with our Savior. See you on the other side Dee!
Curt Layman
March 3, 2021
She was such a sweet and funny lady. Such good memories visiting her in VA growing up. She will be missed. Praying for family.
Donnie Lambert
March 3, 2021
So sorry, Santica. Thinking of you and your family.
Josh Berg
March 3, 2021
May Deepest Sympathy to Tica an Family
Shirley Layman
March 3, 2021
Envie and I send sincere condoléances To family.
Bob Groves
March 2, 2021
Love and prayers to her family and friends. I was happy to have spent time with her on two occasions. Blessed to have known her.
Carroll Ann Daymude
March 2, 2021
My deepest sympathy and be gentle with yourselves as you grieve. Much love
Carrie
March 2, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences. May the good Lord strengthen you and your family in this difficult time. May Delane's soul rest in perfect peace.
Beatrice Agbenya
March 2, 2021
My heart goes out to Santica and the whole family as you grieve the loss of your mom. Love and peace to you all.