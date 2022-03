Delano McHenry Green, Sr.



Delano McHenry Green, Sr., transitioned peacefully on December 17, 2021 at his residence.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 24, 2021.