Delilah Emeline McIlhenny
Delilah Emeline (Dudley) McIlhenny was born on September 10, 1918, in Logan, Utah and died peacefully at the home of her daughter, Jean Davies, on September 16, 2021, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, just a week after her 103rd birthday.
After graduating from Pocatello High School, Delilah completed a Bachelor of Science in Education, in 1938, at Idaho State University (formerly The University of Idaho, Southern Branch). With her newly minted diploma in hand, she received an offer to teach a combined class of first and second grades in Mackay, Idaho. Her salary was ninety-five dollars per month.
Theodore (Ted) Scott McIlhenny and Delilah (Lila) were wed in Missoula, Montana in May 1940. The family moved often with Ted's work, and lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; Kensington and Silver Spring, Maryland; Hammond, Indiana; and finally settled in Hampton, Virginia, in 1962.
Delilah spent many happy years in her vegetable garden, square dancing, traveling, and enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren. Delilah especially enjoyed the ocean cruise with her three daughters, Janet, JoAnn, and Jean. She lived in England for a year with Ted and Dennis.
They took advantage of the opportunity to travel throughout Europe and to visit with her Norwegian cousins in Stavanger, Norway. Ted passed away in 1990, a couple of months shy of their fiftieth anniversary and in 2005 Delilah went to live with her daughter, Jean, and her family, in Fredericksburg. There are no words that can express the debt of great gratitude that the family owes to the Davies family: especially Jean, and her husband, Tom, who passed away in 2018, for many years of loving care, and to her daughter, Allison Davies, and son-in-law Ben Stueben, for care in her final year.
Delilah was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her five children: Janet Russell of Alexandria, Virginia; JoAnn Nelson of Mountain View, California; Jean Davies of Fredericksburg, Scott McIlhenny (Renee) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Dennis McIlhenny (Ellen) of Montpelier, Virginia. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Theodore S. McIlhenny, her parents Leon Park Dudley and Nora Carlson Dudley, and by her brothers and sisters Pernecy (Pat) Kent, Nora Brinilla Dudley, Leon Park Dudley, Ora Jean Harper, Bessie Ray Britt, and John Gilman Dudley.
A funeral service for the family will be on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1510 Todds Lane, in Hampton, Virginia. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Hampton National Cemetery. The McIlhenny family is under the care of Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Condolences ay be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 29, 2021.