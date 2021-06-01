Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delores Cales Ayers
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Delores Cales Ayers

Delores Cales Ayers, 82, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at VCU Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Frank Ayers; daughter Melanie Faulconer; grandchildren David Matthews (Brandi), Sam Faulconer (Sarah), and Melinda Faulconer (Kevin Powell); great-grandchildren Kimper, Wyatt, Cody, Charleigh, Bristol, and Rhett; two brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel.

The family has requested that no flowers be present for the service. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22407.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.