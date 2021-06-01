Delores Cales Ayers
Delores Cales Ayers, 82, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at VCU Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Frank Ayers; daughter Melanie Faulconer; grandchildren David Matthews (Brandi), Sam Faulconer (Sarah), and Melinda Faulconer (Kevin Powell); great-grandchildren Kimper, Wyatt, Cody, Charleigh, Bristol, and Rhett; two brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel.
The family has requested that no flowers be present for the service. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22407.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 1, 2021.