Delores Lee Harding Hairfield
Delores Lee Harding Hairfield, 81, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Mrs. Hairfield, alongside her husband Melvin, owned and operated Hairfield's Auto Repair Spotsylvania since 1974. She devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Survivors include her children, Wayne A. (Pamela), Ricky L. (Autumn), Tony M. Hairfield (Dori), and Crystal G. Gray (Bill), all of Spotsylvania; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister Judy Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Melvin in 2013.
A service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Hairfield's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 1, 2020.