I just found out that sweet Denise had passed. My heart breaks for Jim and Nancy and of course Kelly. No parent should outlive their child much less another. An older sister should never have to say goodbye to younger siblings. I spent time with Denise for many years at Spotswood Baptist and giving her and Kelley rides to and from school. Good conversations were had during those rides. I pray the tears you now shed will one day be replaced with sweet fond memories.

Robin Hitt-Minner Friend March 11, 2022