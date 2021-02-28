Dennis E Ahearn
Dennis Eugene Ahearn passed away peacefully of lung cancer on the morning of February 19, 2021, at his home in Fredericksburg. Dennis was born on September 18, 1947, in Montclair, NJ, the son of Charles Eugene and Josephine Rose (Loibissio) Ahearn. Dennis graduated college from Pontificia Universita Gregoriana in Rome, and received his law degree from Catholic University. Dennis grew up in an Army family, so the Ahearns moved around quite a bit. Practicing law took Dennis and Ann to Virginia, where they settled, raised their splendid family, and lived during their 47 years of marriage. Dennis will be remembered by all who knew him for his warmth, his humor, and his gentle touch – and also for his many interests, including gardening, cooking, sailing, aquariums, music – that list is long. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife Ann (Tobin) Ahearn; his children, Margaret Walsh; Brendan Ahearn (Michelle); and Ellen Costlow (Joe); his brothers and sisters, Rosemary Garone; Bernadette Gonzalvez (Peter); Peter Ahearn (Jan); Matthew Ahearn (Susan); and Christina Grell (Christopher); and by seven grandchildren, Abigail and Jack Walsh; Isabelle and Patrick Ahearn; and Tobin, Cooper, and Coraline Costlow. Coraline was born January 13, 2021, and was a final joy for Dennis. Dennis valued learning and teaching; to that end, his final gift was anatomical donation. Contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to the Mental Health Association of Fredericksburg, mhafred.org/donate
. A memorial celebration will be held on a future date.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.