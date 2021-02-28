Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis E. Ahearn
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Dennis E Ahearn

Dennis Eugene Ahearn passed away peacefully of lung cancer on the morning of February 19, 2021, at his home in Fredericksburg. Dennis was born on September 18, 1947, in Montclair, NJ, the son of Charles Eugene and Josephine Rose (Loibissio) Ahearn. Dennis graduated college from Pontificia Universita Gregoriana in Rome, and received his law degree from Catholic University. Dennis grew up in an Army family, so the Ahearns moved around quite a bit. Practicing law took Dennis and Ann to Virginia, where they settled, raised their splendid family, and lived during their 47 years of marriage. Dennis will be remembered by all who knew him for his warmth, his humor, and his gentle touch – and also for his many interests, including gardening, cooking, sailing, aquariums, music – that list is long. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife Ann (Tobin) Ahearn; his children, Margaret Walsh; Brendan Ahearn (Michelle); and Ellen Costlow (Joe); his brothers and sisters, Rosemary Garone; Bernadette Gonzalvez (Peter); Peter Ahearn (Jan); Matthew Ahearn (Susan); and Christina Grell (Christopher); and by seven grandchildren, Abigail and Jack Walsh; Isabelle and Patrick Ahearn; and Tobin, Cooper, and Coraline Costlow. Coraline was born January 13, 2021, and was a final joy for Dennis. Dennis valued learning and teaching; to that end, his final gift was anatomical donation. Contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to the Mental Health Association of Fredericksburg, mhafred.org/donate. A memorial celebration will be held on a future date.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
I went to Our Lady of Hope in Newburg, NY with “Denny” as we called him in the early 60’s. Looks like his smile remained the same. Love to all!
Bob Lowe
Friend
June 1, 2021
The world is a darker place without you in it.
Diane Gonzalves
Family
March 16, 2021
Ann and family, I was so sorry to learn of Dennis´ passing. We have fond memories of your years in Rosemont. You We are thinking of you at this sad and difficult time. Peggy' Dan, and Karen
Peggy(Bairley) Woods
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dennis was not just a lawyer to my family. He was also a wonderful friend who will be missed dearly. Especially that Big smile . Gone but never forgotten. Another one of God´s angels.
Brigitte Howard
March 2, 2021
I worked with Dennis for many years at SAF. He was one of the kindest men I have ever met. My sympathy goes to his family. I know he will be missed.
Sharon Rush
March 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Ann and family. May the wonderful memories of Dennis bring you comfort during this difficult time.
Mary & Bob Ryan
March 1, 2021
I worked with Dennis for many years and was always glad to hear he was assigned as the judge when I had hearings. He was extremely intelligent and thoughtful in every case. His sense of humor was a ray of light even in the most disturbing sessions. I was lucky to work with him and will really miss him.
Sonya Costanzo
March 1, 2021
I had the privilege and opportunity to become acquainted with and come to know Dennis back in the late 1990´s when I worked with him in a few matters. He was a genuine, warm and entertaining gentleman who worked passionately in the best interest of his clients. My heart goes out to yours with sincere condolences for your, your family´s and our entire community´s loss! May your cherished memories of Dennis sustain you until you are reunited in the future. May his memory be eternal.
Bill Winkler
March 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ann and her whole family. This world is definitely a better place because of Dennis' kindness, intelligence and his generous spirit. Thank you for sharing him with so many of us!
Valerie Hopson-Bell and Pat Holland
February 28, 2021
Dennis was a wonderful kind man. A sweet soul. He was caring towards people he came across and always fair and just. I had the pleasure of knowing him through mental health work. My deepest and heartfelt condolences for his family. May he rest in peace.
Tatiana Ramirez
February 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
February 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Neighbor
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results