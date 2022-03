Dennis "Dean" Cockrell



Dennis Dean Cockrell, 65, of Essex County passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 in Orlando FLA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 9th at 1pm, at Beale Memorial Baptist Church, 19622 Tidewater Trail, Tappahannock, VA 22560.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 8, 2021.