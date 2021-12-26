Dennis Joseph Cuba
Dennis Joseph Cuba, 79, of Spotsylvania passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Dennis was born on January 15, 1942 in Braddock, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Braddock High School in 1959. He attended Duquesne University and was a member of the Tamburitzans. He left college to enlist in the Navy in 1960. Dennis was a cryptologist and served in Adak, Alaska; Kamiseya, Japan; Crane Indiana; Wahiawa, Hawaii and in the Washington, D.C. area. After 24 years of service, Dennis retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer. He worked as a civilian for the Department of the Navy at the Naval Security Group and Naval Criminal Investigative Services.
Dennis had a remarkable gift for conversation and provided support, laughs, and sage advice to all he knew and loved. His generous heart was always on display. To know Dennis was to love him.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mildred Cuba, and his brother Hilary Cuba. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Dawn; sons Matt (Michele) and Tommy (Becky) of Spotsylvania, daughter Diane Smart (Shawn) of King George; and grandchildren Zachary, Sarah, and Natalie Cuba.
The family extends deep gratitude to Dr. Whitehurst, Krista Hobbs, and the nurses at Hematology and Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg, the devoted care partners at VHCP, and the nurses at Mary Washington Hospice for their care and support.
A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in memory of Dennis to the Spotsylvania Fire Company 7 or the American Cancer Society
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 26, 2021.