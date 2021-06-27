Dennis M. (Mike) Cunningham
Dennis M. (Mike) Cunningham, Lieutenant Colonel, USMC (Ret.) of Locust Grove, VA, died at his home on Monday, June 21, 2021 from lung and brain cancers resulting from exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He would have been 85 years old on June 29, 2021.
Mike was born in South Bend, IN on June 29, 1936 to John C. and Janet M. (Cunningham) Finn of Orillia, Ontario. He was adopted by James A. and Mary L. (Talbert) Cunningham of South Bend, IN. He attended Wabash High School until 1952 when the family moved to Lafayette, IN and transferred to Culver Military Academy graduating in 1954. He received a congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy and graduated with the 18th Company in the Great Class of 1958. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.
Mike served at various posts and stations throughout the Corps as an Infantry Officer until retiring at Quantico in June of 1981. While stationed at the Marine Barracks in Norfolk, VA he met Clara (Maxine) Scott of Marion, VA. They were married from June 1961 until her death in April 2003. Together, they raised four children, Mark, Theodore, Sydma and James.
Mike participated in combat operations in the Dominican Republic in 1965, serving as Headquarters Commandant of the 6th MEU, and in the Republic of Viet Nam with First Battalion, First Marines in 1966-67. He commanded Alfa Company and served as the Battalion Operations Officer. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Navy Commendation Medal, both with Combat V's. In addition, he was awarded several other personal and unit decorations, including a Meritorious Service Medal, a Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and two Presidential Unit Citations.
During Mike's active service, he earned a master's degree in Technology of Management from American University under the Marine Corps' Special Education Program and a Master of Business Administration degree while serving as the Executive Officer of the NROTC unit at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was also a graduate of the Armed Forces Staff College.
Following retirement from the Marine Corps in 1981, Mike joined MCI Communications Corporation in Washington, D.C., retiring in 1996. He then served on the adjunct faculties of University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College in Fredericksburg, VA until 2010.
In 2009, Mike met Dorothy (Dottie) Hanners. After an extended courtship, they married on St. Patrick's Day in 2020. They loved to travel, square dance, attend plays and concerts, and to spend time with family, friends, and each other. Among their fondest memories were gatherings with their blended and extended families. The Outer Banks of NC, Myrtle Beach, SC and Manitoulin Island in Canada were among their favorite locations. "Uncle Mike's Place" in Fredericksburg, VA was the gathering place for extended families from the United States and Canada to share love and celebrate the holidays.
Mike is preceded in death by his wife Maxine, son Mark Hatzopoulos of Norfolk, VA, brother William Finn of Aurora, ON and son-in-law Gray Williamson of Bethany WV.
Mike is survived by his loving wife and companion Dottie, his sons Theodore Hatzopoulos of Norfolk, VA and James Cunningham of Miami, FL, and his daughter Sydma Hatzopoulos of Bethany, WV. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Nicolas Hatzopoulos and Sara Hatzopoulos Yeiser, and two great granddaughters. Also surviving are his brother Murray Finn and wife, Linda, of Elliot Lake, ON, his cousin Al Cunningham and wife, Mary, of Kitchener, ON, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and Dottie's two sons, James and Christopher, and their families.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, VA. A memorial service will be held at Lake of the Woods Church, Locust Grove, VA at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Burial at Quantico National Cemetery follows at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to a memorial reception to be held in the National Museum of the Marine Corps Medal of Honor Lobby at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike's memory to the American Cancer Society
.
An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.