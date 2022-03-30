Dennis Ray Loving
Dennis Ray Loving, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born on April 3, 1962.
Dennis graduated from Caroline High School in Milford, VA in 1981. He went on to serve in the United States Navy for 20 years and retired as Torpedoman's Mate First Class. Upon retirement, he pursued a career as a commercial truck driver for 10 years. Dennis' last 11 years were spent working as a government contractor and then a federal government employee building torpedoes, as he did throughout his Navy career.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sharon Loving; devoted partner of five years and loving caregiver by his side during his illness, Linda Loving; children Shaun Loving (Laura), ET1 Shane Loving (Jessica), SSG Derek Mangelsen (Guadalupe), and Taylor Parkhurst; grandchildren Nathaniel, Dakota, and Andrew Mangelsen; siblings Richard Loving, Jr. (and family), Joe Loving (Susan and family), Ricky Arthur (Patty and family), and Linda Rinkes (and family).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Marsden; sister Tammy Sullivan; and brother Anthony Loving.
Pallbearers will be Shaun Loving, ET1 Shane Loving, SSG Derek Mangelsen, Richard Loving, Jr., SBC David Longton, and SB1 Matthew Holland.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 30, 2022.