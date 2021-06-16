Menu
Dennis A. Young
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Dennis A. Young

Dennis A. Young, 82, of Stafford County passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 31, 1938, in Troutdale to the late Claude and Edith Young.

Dennis served in the United States Army and Navy and worked at the Quantico Marine base before retiring in 1985. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and tinkering in his work shop.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ascension Young; children Michael Young (Laurie) of Williams, AZ, Ann Hoar (Rick) of Moneta and Jane Sutherland (Roger) of Stafford; grandchildren David Hoar, Phillip Hoar and Maya Sutherland; great-grandchild Amy Sophia Hoar; brothers Edward and Peyton Young; and sister Rozelle Amick.

A memorial service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
