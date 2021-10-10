Diana Wood
On Sunday, October 3, 2021, Diana Lynn Wood answered the Lord's call and entered into Heaven, passing away peacefully at her home with her husband and fur baby at her side. She now resides in the Lord's Kingdom, free of sickness and pain. She is now rejoicing in His love.
Born October 23, 1961, Diana was a resident of Fairfax County for most of her life. She attended Annandale High School and Northern Virginia Community College, earning her degree in Medical Records Technology. She worked at Inova Fairfax Hospital and Fredericksburg's Mary Washington Hospital before sickness made this no longer possible.
Diana was a former member of the Lake of The Woods Volunteer Rescue Squad in Orange County, Virginia. She gave time to the community as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician and ambulance driver.
Diana was a strong animal advocate, caring for many of God's creatures throughout her life. As sickness became a stronger influence, she focused attention from home on supporting many animal rescue organizations and offering care to sick wildlife. Diana was truly an animal lover, regardless of species.
Her faith was the single most important matter in her life. Through Diana's life, she was a humble servant to our Creator, serving as a positive example of how Jesus lived. When sickness took a toll on her physical being, she drew upon her relationship with Him for strength and direction, never losing focus on what being a Believer means.
Married August 20, 1985, Diana was the spouse and life partner to her husband for 36 years. At the time of her passing, she was the caring mother to her cherished fur baby, Maggie.
Diana is survived by her husband Mike, her cherished fur baby, Maggie, parents Richard and Irene Putnal of Springfield, VA., sister Audrey Scott of Springfield, VA., niece Jennifer and her husband Benjamin Williams of South Lyon, MI., niece Jessica and her husband Eric Uhlir of Westfield, IN., brother-in-law Steven Wood of Brandon, MS., niece Melissa and her husband Jeremy Campbell of Brandon, MS., nephew Steven Wood and his wife Bridgette of Brandon, MS., brother in law David Wood and his wife Lisa of Mineral, VA., nephew Michael Wood and his wife Jessica of Fredericksburg, VA., and nephew Marshal Wood of Fredericksburg, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Diana's childhood church, the First Baptist Church of Springfield, 7300 Gary Street, Springfield, VA beginning at 11:00 am. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am. Additional details are available on the Demaine Funeral Home website www.demainefunerals.com
.
In lieu of flowers, Diana requested donations to any of the following, for anyone wishing to do so:
Oldies But Goodies Cocker Spaniel Rescue
PO Box 30821
Bethesda, MD 20824
Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society
165 US HWY 158 Bypass
HENDERSON NC 27537
SPCA of Fredericksburg, VA
10819 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 10, 2021.