Diane Kay HodgeDiane Kay Hodge, 66, of Locust Grove, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Fredericksburg. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 14 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Culpeper National Cemetery. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com