Donald Clift
Donald Clift

Donald Clift, 83, a loving Christian and generous man passed away unexpectedly at his SLICE OF HEAVEN ON EARTH he called home at Mathias Point on the Potomac in King George, VA, January 7. He said, "When I pass, don't mourn, Celebrate my LIFE! Smile, laugh, hug and above all love each other."

Donald was a father, grandpa, coach, golfer, Army veteran, Shriner, volunteer, and business owner who provided for his family, often working twelve to sixteen hours a day. Until the day he passed you could find him in his garage, working outside, playing on a tractor, helping a friend in the community, at his sweetheart Cindy's house, or working on one of his many projects & fabrications. He was truly his father's son, little Robbie. He could not sit still. If he couldn't find anything at home, he would drive to his children's homes to do yard work for the fun of it. Look up "WORK" in the dictionary and there will be a picture of him with a smile on his face and that twinkle in his eye.

He was born in Fredericksburg, VA, the fifth of six children to Robert F. and Vashti Clift. Donald was known as one of the "Triplets" since his parents decided to hold back the twins and send them to school at the same time. Lord did those teachers have their hands full. He graduated King George High School in 1957 as Class President and member of the football, baseball, and basketball teams, all while working at Walker's Store throughout high school. After graduation in 1957, Donald, Jerry, and Joe (the triplets) enlisted in the Army together, where they reached the rank of specialist 4th class in the corps of engineers. Upon his return from Germany, he worked for his father at Clift Appliance, KLAB at NSWC, and IBM, before going into business with his brothers and brother-in-law. Donald worked with his family and community for 55 years, operating Clift Sales and Service, Camlift, and Clift Lumber and Supply. The "SHOP", as it was known by their friends, was the local hangout after work for a beer or cocktail. They tried to solve all the world's problems at cocktail hour but ended up having fun instead.

When he wasn't working, you would find him raising his children Kim and Craig Clift, whom he had with his adoring wife Vickie Johnson, or trying to squeeze in 18 holes on the golf course to win another club championship or hit another hole-in-one. He always supported his children in their academic and athletic endeavors. He did the same for his grandchildren, Cody Jack, and Summer Lynn, whom he loved dearly. He would travel for hours just to watch Summer swim or Cody wrestle, or compete in a TaeKwonDo tournament, or just to be with them for a weekend. Over the past few years Donald was spending more time with his family, visiting his brothers and sisters, spending time with his sweetheart Cindy Nichols, or attending a function with his Round Hill Baptist Church Family.

Donald is survived by his children Kim, and Craig, grandchildren Cody and Summer, brothers Jerry and Matt, dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, January 15 at Round Hill Baptist Church, in King George. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Round Hill Baptist Church-Building Fund, 16519 Round Hill Road, King George, VA 22485.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Round Hill Baptist Church
King George, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers for you Cindy and all the friends and family.
Barbara Aman
Friend
January 14, 2022
I STILL REMEMBER A LOT OF TIMES TOGETHER
charles and julie dunning
Friend
January 13, 2022
Sorry for your loss prayers for the family
CECIL L. ROSE
Friend
January 12, 2022
Condolences to Kim and family. May your fond memories provide comfort.
Leticia Boone
January 12, 2022
Dear ones: There are so many things you must be feeling today. I trust that what you feel most is loved, remembered and held close in many hearts because you are. Long ago, my daddy taught me that as long as we hold the happy memories of our loved ones close in our heart they can never really leave us. I KNOW that you all have many of those happy moments to remember. Share them. Laugh, cry, and remember. There is a quote that fits Donald. "You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give." He certainly did. His wish for you all would be to carry that on, trust in God and embrace life. My prayer is that you do as he would wish! Much love to you all! carol ;-)
carol sparbel
Friend
January 12, 2022
