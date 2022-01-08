Donald "Don" Lee Conway
Donald "Don" Lee Conway, 94, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg. He was born on January 04, 1926 in Missouri. Don and his wife Jo Ann married on December 26, 1957. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann; his brother, Jim and his sister, Florene.
Don is survived by his children, Nanette Stafford, Tyann Walker, Michael Conway, Kelly Conway, Patricia Conway and Timothy Conway; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Don attended the University of Missouri. He sang in the barbershop quartet, the Tunequalizers, and was a member of SPEBSQA. Don retired from DOD in 1991 after 35 years of service.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Culpeper National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 8, 2022.