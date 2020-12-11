On Sunday, November 22, Donald W. DeCoursey, husband and father of 2, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 78. Don was born in Oct 14, 1942 in Portsmouth, VA to John and Anna DeCoursey. He married his wife, Sandy DeCoursey, in 1965 and they were just about to celebrate 55 years of marriage this December. They raised two children, Kathryn and Michael.
Don was an extraordinary man who held strong in his beliefs and his ways. He served in the Navy as an A6 Pilot and retired from the Federal government. He was very passionate about his leadership skills. A born-again Christian and Amway distributor, he loved people and loved sharing his farm and lake with many. He was a stout Christian that loved to share how he was saved and in so doing brought many, many others to know Christ. He was known for the farm, fishing, being an extra parent to many, and being a grumpy old man.
Don was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, his sister Pat Woosley, his children, Kathryn Hass, her husband Eric, Michael DeCoursey, his wife Fielding, and his 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Campbell, Sydney, and Foster. And many friends along his path that have become family.
A small, private funeral service will be held for the family Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church. 11484 St Just Rd, Unionville, VA 22567.
Danielle Harris
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr. DeCoursey's passing. I have great memories of hanging out at your home and especially of our infamous hike at Great Falls, where I earned the nick name "Wedgies"! I love you and your family and wish you peace and strength through this difficult time.
Danielle Harris
December 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Owen & Vera Gadeken
December 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss . He was great man , very kind
Chava (Walmart Pharmacy)
December 11, 2020
Lea Hass
December 11, 2020
Michael, so sorry to hear of your father's passing. You and your family are in my thoughts. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
Sharon Chewning Espinoza
December 11, 2020
So sorry to read of Donald's passing. God bless, keep and strengthen you all. Blessings, Delores and family
Delores Chewning Peterson
December 11, 2020
Sandy. So sorry to hear of Don's passing. You are in my thoughts & prayers.