Donald DeCoursey



On Sunday, November 22, Donald W. DeCoursey, husband and father of 2, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 78. Don was born in Oct 14, 1942 in Portsmouth, VA to John and Anna DeCoursey. He married his wife, Sandy DeCoursey, in 1965 and they were just about to celebrate 55 years of marriage this December. They raised two children, Kathryn and Michael.



Don was an extraordinary man who held strong in his beliefs and his ways. He served in the Navy as an A6 Pilot and retired from the Federal government. He was very passionate about his leadership skills. A born-again Christian and Amway distributor, he loved people and loved sharing his farm and lake with many. He was a stout Christian that loved to share how he was saved and in so doing brought many, many others to know Christ. He was known for the farm, fishing, being an extra parent to many, and being a grumpy old man.



Don was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, his sister Pat Woosley, his children, Kathryn Hass, her husband Eric, Michael DeCoursey, his wife Fielding, and his 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Campbell, Sydney, and Foster. And many friends along his path that have become family.



A small, private funeral service will be held for the family Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church. 11484 St Just Rd, Unionville, VA 22567.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 11, 2020.