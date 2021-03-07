Donald Lloyd Devendorf
Donald Lloyd Devendorf of Fredericksburg, VA died on March 2, 2021 at the age of 88 from natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debbie (Mary) Devendorf; two sisters, Dorothy McIntyre and Ruth Devendorf; three children, David and Dale Devendorf and Cheyerl Reed; two daughters-in-law, Debbie and Holly Devendorf; five grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. Don was preceded in death by four of his children, Christine Becker, LaVonna, Yvonne and DeWayne Devendorf, as well as two brothers, Delbert and Edwin; and two sisters, Shirley and Beverly.
Don was born in Macomb, NY on November 15, 1932 to William Byron and Anna Rosella Devendorf. He grew up in rural northern NY in a small, farm community and left his home town to join the United States Air Force in 1950. He served in the Air Force for 22 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1972. During his service, he fought in both the Korean and Vietnam wars and worked in the Presidential "outfit" serving three Presidents; Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson and supporting the Presidential plane, Air Force One. After his military service, he entered a new career with the Prudential Insurance Company where he worked for 19 years until he retired in 1990.
Don was a loving husband and father who enjoyed a full life of dedicated military service, travel, bird watching and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed many trips to Ocean City, Virginia Beach and Atlantic City with his wife Debbie through the years. His bright smile and uplifting laughter brought joy to everyone he met. He was well known for his sense of humor and mischievous personality. Don deeply loved his wife and children. He spent his life providing for and imparting wisdom to his family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service is not scheduled at this time. Condolence cards may be sent to Debbie Devendorf at P.O. Box 6513, Fredericksburg, VA 22403. In lieu of flowers, memorial charitable donations may be sent in Don's honor to the Air Force Aid Society at 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 7, 2021.