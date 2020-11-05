Donald Fullem



Donald Fullem (Maj., USMC, Ret.) age 84 of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2020, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. He was born on September 1, 1936, in Utica New York the son of the late F. Donald and Margaret Fullem. He was also predeceased in death by his wife Eleanore, they were married for almost 56 years. His brother, James Fullem has also preceded Donald in death.



Donald is survived by his three daughters, Sharon Reik and husband Dean (MGYSGT, USMC, Ret.) of Fredericksburg, VA, Lynda Fullem of Richmond, VA, and Kristine Campbell and husband David of Stafford, Virginia; his grandchildren, Matthew Reik of Fredericksburg, VA, Jacob Reik and wife Danielle of Hampstead, MD, Megan Reznick and husband Max of San Francisco, CA, Kelly Lukschander and her wife , Molly of Richmond, VA and Kara and Brent Campbell of Stafford, VA. He is also survived by his bother William Fullem (his wife, Donna Fullem) of Utica New York and his brother Paul Fullem of Texas. Donald had many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and lifelong friends.



Donald attended St. Francis DeSales High School in Utica, New York and graduated from Syracuse University in May of 1960 with a Bachelors of Business. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was last commissioned as a 1st Lt.. That same year he married the love of his life, Eleanore, on September 24, 1960, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Utica, New York. Home became where the Marine Corps sent Donald and Eleanore which included Quantico, VA, Camp Lejeune, NC, Albany, GA, Oakland, CA, Syracuse, NY, and finally retiring in the Woodbridge area. Upon retirement from the USMC, he began his second career as the Fire Chief of the City of Manassas/Building Inspector. for the fire service into the classroom as well where he served as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC) where he taught Fire Sciences classes. He liked to remain active and after retiring from his second career, he took on a part-time position with the Prince William County Park Authority where he was able to enjoy being outdoors and interacting with members of the community. Donald was also an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas, VA, where he proudly assisted with the food pantry and clothing distribution services. You always knew who Donald was, he would greet you with a warm smile and love to strike up a conversation with you about his favorite team, the Syracuse Orange.



Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and Crematory in Dale City.



A mass will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Christian burial at Quantico National Cemetery at 1130 am. Immediately following a Celebration of Life will be held at Station/Company 13 on the corner of Hillendale and Dale Blvd. in Dale City.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 5, 2020.