Donald Gilbert Hall, 90, of Colonial Beach, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Hall was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and had retired as a driver for Texaco. He was an active member of Colonial Beach Baptist Church where he had been named a deacon in 1957, operated the sound system and served on the Premises Committee for many years. He enjoyed fishing, collecting all things Texaco, and was an avid sports fan, but most of all cherished time spent with family.
Among his survivors are his wife of 72 years, Jessie Davis Hall; children, Wanda Hall Wise and Don Hall (Cathy); siblings, Ed Hall and Patricia Edwards, six grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Historyland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Colonial Beach Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Colonial Beach, VA 22443 or Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 23, 2020.