Donald L. "Donnie" Jett, Jr.
Donald L. "Donnie" Jett, Jr., 49, of King George County passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home.
Donnie was a graduate of Stafford Senior High School. He later became a HVAC mechanic. He loved hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and anything with speed to include his Mustang GT. Donnie was a man with a big heart. Everyone that knew him knew he would give a stranger the shirt off of his back. He was always so thoughtful of others and loved his family deeply. His son was his pride and joy.
Survivors include his mother, Debbie Stroud (Dennis); father Donald L. Jett, Sr.; son Donald L. "Trae" Jett, III (Alaina); granddaughter Virginia "Aubree" Jett; siblings Scott Stroud and Lauren "Ashley" Ritter (John); uncle Tommy Grimes (Eileen); aunts Melissa Collier (Aubrey) and Nila Haley; nieces Sydney, Summer, and Lillian; nephew Lincoln; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Virginia B. Grimes "MA".
All services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.