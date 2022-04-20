Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald L. "Chief" Loving II
1985 - 2022
BORN
1985
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
16476 Richmond Turnpike
Bowling Green, VA
Donald L Loving II

Donald L "Chief" Loving, II of Woodford, VA passed away April 15, 2022 at Mary Washington Hospital. Donald was born June 1, 1985. He attended Caroline County Schools and worked as a brick laborer. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L Loving, grandparents, Richard and Mildred Loving and uncles, Sidney Jeter and Nick Anderson. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Loving, sons, Caiden and Richard, grandmother, Carol Anderson, aunts, Peggy Fortune and Janet Anderson (Cheryl Lamb), stepson, Aaron Bartley, former wife, Amy Loving and a large extended family. A Celebration of Life Service will be private.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.W. Edwards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.