Donald L Loving II



Donald L "Chief" Loving, II of Woodford, VA passed away April 15, 2022 at Mary Washington Hospital. Donald was born June 1, 1985. He attended Caroline County Schools and worked as a brick laborer. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L Loving, grandparents, Richard and Mildred Loving and uncles, Sidney Jeter and Nick Anderson. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Loving, sons, Caiden and Richard, grandmother, Carol Anderson, aunts, Peggy Fortune and Janet Anderson (Cheryl Lamb), stepson, Aaron Bartley, former wife, Amy Loving and a large extended family. A Celebration of Life Service will be private.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 20, 2022.