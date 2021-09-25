Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Bruce Marshall
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Donald Bruce Marshall

Donald Bruce Marshall, 67, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Donald was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Berkeley Hunt Club, and the USO. He was on the Board of Directors of the New Central Virginia Fox Hunters Association, the Northern Virginia Fox Chasers Association and the West Hanover Fox Hunters Association.

Survivors include his loving wife, Peggy Sue Marshall; son Kevin Marshall (Leslie); grandchildren Taylor, Kallie, William, and Haley; great-granddaughter Audrey Mae; father Emmitt B. Marshall; sister Donna M. Smith (Michael); nephew Ross; and great-niece Emma. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Marshall; paternal grandparents E. Solon and Daisy Marshall; and maternal grandparents Mack and Maude Mills.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So very sorry to hear about Donald..prayers for the family
Sherry Monroe
September 25, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. We all are praying for you all.
Tammy P Laforce
Friend
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results