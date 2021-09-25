Donald Bruce Marshall
Donald Bruce Marshall, 67, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Donald was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Berkeley Hunt Club, and the USO. He was on the Board of Directors of the New Central Virginia Fox Hunters Association, the Northern Virginia Fox Chasers Association and the West Hanover Fox Hunters Association.
Survivors include his loving wife, Peggy Sue Marshall; son Kevin Marshall (Leslie); grandchildren Taylor, Kallie, William, and Haley; great-granddaughter Audrey Mae; father Emmitt B. Marshall; sister Donna M. Smith (Michael); nephew Ross; and great-niece Emma. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Marshall; paternal grandparents E. Solon and Daisy Marshall; and maternal grandparents Mack and Maude Mills.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 25, 2021.