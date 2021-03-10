My thoughts and prayers are sent to the family and friends. I pray for strength and courage to get through this difficult time. I met Don and Bella at Brookdale 4 years ago and have so many memories of encouragement from them both.Don was a very happy go lucky and caring person even on his bad days.I adore the love Don and Bella showed each other.May you R.I.P Don.

Tina Blakey March 12, 2021