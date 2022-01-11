Menu
Donna Lynn Chasen
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Donna Lynn Chasen

Donna Lynn Chasen, 71, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Donna retired from Stafford County Social Services where she was employed for over twenty years. She was extremely artistic and loved to draw and paint. She was fiercely passionate about historical preservation, particularly Idlewild located in Fredericksburg and she also loved horses. She was a member of the Fredericksburg Architectural Review Board and spent time over the years as a freelance writer.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Mooreland Baptist Church in North Garden with the Reverend Eric Hornbuckle officiating.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Donna's name are asked to consider the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, 1200 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401-3702.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mooreland Baptist Church
North Garden, VA
Village of Idlewild Board
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results