Donna Lynn Chasen
Donna Lynn Chasen, 71, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.
Donna retired from Stafford County Social Services where she was employed for over twenty years. She was extremely artistic and loved to draw and paint. She was fiercely passionate about historical preservation, particularly Idlewild located in Fredericksburg and she also loved horses. She was a member of the Fredericksburg Architectural Review Board and spent time over the years as a freelance writer.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Mooreland Baptist Church in North Garden with the Reverend Eric Hornbuckle officiating.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Donna's name are asked to consider the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, 1200 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401-3702.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 11, 2022.