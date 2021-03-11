Menu
Donna Ehlers
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
Donna Ehlers

Donna Ehlers, 70, of Fredericksburg passed away March 2, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Donna was a bus driver for Spotsylvania County Schools for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, crafting, attending concerts and dancing.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marion Toombs and brother, Delma "Butch" Toombs.

She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Clayton Ehlers, sons Shawn (Julie) and Michael (Wendy) , 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. 2 brothers , 1 sister, a sister-in-law, and lots of family and extended family that she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be announced later.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 11, 2021.
Miss you .......from your DD friends
Dawn Kline
Friend
March 6, 2022
So many memories are filled with the time we spent with Donna, Clayton, Michael and Shawn as a kid and have only continued into adulthood. Donna you will be missed by many but only for a short time until we meet again. Rest in comfort and peace.
Ashley Coffey Schroeder
March 23, 2021
We all loved Donna she was our Dunkin friend. She never complained about being sick & was always laughing & happy. Her family meant the world to her. to Clayton & the family
The Kline family
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. She drove my boys when they were at Courtland Elementary and always waved at me long after they left school. She will be greatly missed.
Sheila Millner
March 15, 2021
Loved her. She drove our Grandson. She loved her bus kids as her own. A mother bear. She honked at me every morning when she drove by long after our Grandson hadn´t been on it. Great lady. Our hearts are there wrapping all in our prayers. Bet she made you walk the line (in a good stern way). Peace, Kevin and Peg Wilcutt (Fox Point)
The Wilcutts
March 14, 2021
I have so many great memories of DONNA from over the 50 + years. She was a very dear and close friend. DONNA YOU WILL REMAIN IN MY HEART UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN!
Ed Leib
March 14, 2021
Was sad to see the news of Donnas passing. My prayers go out to Clayton and family.
Joe VanDevender
Friend
March 13, 2021
She was my bus driver for my entire High School years! Her and I always had good laughs from when I was picked up from when I was dropped off. If I was running late for the bus stop she knew to pass by after getting the rest of everyone then come back to my stop to just make sure. She was a lovely lady. I will miss her dearly. RIP MRS EHLERS
Blair Horan
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Donna. She always seemed genuinely glad to see you and she was quick to get you laughing. She will be missed. Rest in peace Donna.
Lisa Richardson
March 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about Donna. She could always make me laugh! Prayers for your family.
Andrea Creasy
March 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss Clayton. Hope you and your family are doing okay. Take care sir.
Michael Newton
March 12, 2021
I had the honor of working with Donna. I will miss her smiles and humor...such a wonderful lady. My prayers & sympathy to the family.....RIP Donna
Debbie Newman
March 12, 2021
Donna and I were school classmates. She was a fun person who enjoyed life to the fullest. So sorry for your lost. Cherish all those memories.
Janet Crickenberger
March 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Clayton and the entire family for their loss!
Richard Tambourine
March 11, 2021
Donna was a bundle of joy. She would bring her bus keys in to my office at Courtland High School and throw them on my desk stating that she was done. The first time I was pretty shook up because she convinced others to join her and I had no bus drivers. Fortunately, she was only kidding. I relied on her to take them home. She was always smiling. I'm glad I had time with her.
Mary Lou Bowers
March 11, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Donna was a great gal and always the same no matter where/when I saw her. Sending love and prayers to you, Clayton and your family.. God Bless You and RIP Donna.
March 11, 2021
Anita Cook
Friend
March 11, 2021
I´m so so sorry, Donna will be missed by many. But most of all her family. So sorry Clayton and kids. R.I.P. Sister in law. Love you all
Marcella Thompson
March 11, 2021
It was an honor to know you. You will be missed by many. RIP
Jim Marrs
March 11, 2021
