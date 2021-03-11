Donna Ehlers
Donna Ehlers, 70, of Fredericksburg passed away March 2, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Donna was a bus driver for Spotsylvania County Schools for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, crafting, attending concerts and dancing.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marion Toombs and brother, Delma "Butch" Toombs.
She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Clayton Ehlers, sons Shawn (Julie) and Michael (Wendy) , 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. 2 brothers , 1 sister, a sister-in-law, and lots of family and extended family that she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Cancer Society
. A Celebration of Life will be announced later.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 11, 2021.