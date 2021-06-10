Donna Fraysse
Donna Jean Fraysse, 69, of King George, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Jean was born December 4, 1951 to the late Thomas Coppage, Jr. and Laura Ellen Green Coppage. After 30+ years as a civil servant with the US Government, Jean retired to focus on her role as a grandmother. She had a passion for community service, helping others and was highly active on multiple boards and committees. Jean had a deep love for Christ and was a longtime proud member of Oakland Baptist Church. Her family and grandchildren brought her the most joy and she cherished all the moments with them.
Jean is survived by her longtime friend and companion; Gary Richard, her children; Renee Nino (J.T.), Carrie Scott (Brian), John Watt Fraysse III (Michelle), her siblings; Kay Oliver, Joyce Thorne, Linnie Coppage, and her grandchildren; Devin, Chase, Luke, Ben, Griffin, Josie, Lila and Callie.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held 10am, Saturday, June 12 at Oakland Baptist Church. Burial will be held privately at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 10, 2021.