Donna Fraysse
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA
Donna Fraysse

Donna Jean Fraysse, 69, of King George, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Jean was born December 4, 1951 to the late Thomas Coppage, Jr. and Laura Ellen Green Coppage. After 30+ years as a civil servant with the US Government, Jean retired to focus on her role as a grandmother. She had a passion for community service, helping others and was highly active on multiple boards and committees. Jean had a deep love for Christ and was a longtime proud member of Oakland Baptist Church. Her family and grandchildren brought her the most joy and she cherished all the moments with them.

Jean is survived by her longtime friend and companion; Gary Richard, her children; Renee Nino (J.T.), Carrie Scott (Brian), John Watt Fraysse III (Michelle), her siblings; Kay Oliver, Joyce Thorne, Linnie Coppage, and her grandchildren; Devin, Chase, Luke, Ben, Griffin, Josie, Lila and Callie.

A celebration of Jean's life will be held 10am, Saturday, June 12 at Oakland Baptist Church. Burial will be held privately at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Oakland Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Jean many years ago as a mediator and later at the Dahlgren NSWC Museum. She was a delightful person to work with. She was a religious and caring person who always had a smile. My condolences to the family.
Frank White
Work
June 11, 2021
Jeannie and I grew up together. Her personality was unique and priceless. She is missed by all. RIP Jeanie. God bless you. Prayers for the family.
Doris Headley Myers
Friend
June 11, 2021
Condolences, comfort and peace as you continue this journey. I worked with Jean and loved her dearly. Don´t think I ever saw her without a smile. She has seen His face! My prayers and love are with the family. God bless.
Rev. Catherine Parker
Friend
June 10, 2021
