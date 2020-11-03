Doris Jane Surles
Doris Jane Surles, 58, of Stafford County passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Doris was a kind, caring and compassionate friend who would do anything for anyone at any time. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her granddaughter Layla. She loved cooking and baking and was well known for her Cajun baked beans and cheesecakes… if you know, you know!
Doris leaves behind her loving high school sweetheart and husband of 36 years, Teddy; son Anthony Surles and his significant other Candice Pierson; daughter Amanda Garwood; granddaughter Layla Garwood; bonus grandchildren, Peyton and Skylar; six brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund B. and Mamie A. Payne; and brother Johnathan Payne.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 3, 2020.