Doris Florene Layne
Doris Florene Layne, 74, of Fredericksburg, VA, entered into the arms of Jesus on March, 2, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born to the late Marvin and Florine Justice on January 18, 1947, in Honaker, VA. She has four sisters and three brothers. She married the late Jerry William Layne in 1963. She is predeceased by her loving husband in 2001. Doris is survived by two children: Delores Smith (Kenny) of Spotsylvania, VA and Susan Lee (John) of Fredericksburg, VA. She is survived by five grandchildren: Kenneth Smith (Ashley) of Yukon, OK; Nicki Burgess (Daniel) of King George, VA, Kimberly Lee, of Fredericksburg, VA; Katrina Sullivan (Dustin) of Locust Grove, VA and Miranda Lee of Fredericksburg, VA. She is survived by seven great grandchildren; Madison, Mariah, Evelynn, Tatiana, Jonathan, Aiden and Kyleigh. Doris was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She always had a contagious smile, loved music, dancing and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed attending church and the senior center.
A private ceremony and burial will be held on March 11, 2021 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA. The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, to make a monetary donation to support Enhancing Life Senior Center located at 10721 Tidewater Trail, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. This center provided a purpose during her dementia journey. Online condolences and fond memories of Doris may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 7, 2021.