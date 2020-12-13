They broke the mold when they made my Mother Doris Sumner. She was my best friend .She loved life she loved going out to eat and shopping for things for her home. Now she is free from the bonds of Alzheimer´s and dementia, she is restored. She loved me fiercely ! I am lost, I am in a million pieces. She is free now . I will see her again. Just not yet , not yet . In her remembrance ,please send cards and letters to Toni Sumner 25453 Constitution Highway Rhoadesville Va 22542

Toni Sumner Bettis December 13, 2020