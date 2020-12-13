Doris M. Sumner
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Doris M. Sumner, 91, our loving Mom and Grandma, on November 14, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. A long fight with Alzheimer's clouded her last few years with us, but we always saw clear to her true personality and the joyful, familiar sound of her laughter.
A longtime resident of Stafford County, Doris was born in rural North Carolina on March 15, 1929 to Willie and Blanche Roberson. She was a farm girl at heart who could also be a real fashionista. She had a special flair for interior decorating, kept an immaculate house, enjoyed entertaining guests and never met a stranger! She was a voracious reader with keen interests in Civil War history, biographies, and literary classics. She worked diligently with her brother Graham to research and establish their family's genealogy. She loved music, snow, and a good burger, but her favorite treat was a Baby Ruth candy bar, washed down with a caffeine-free Diet Pepsi.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Toni Bettis, Jenny Sumner, and Scott Sumner; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her former spouse, MGySgt/Captain Donald W. Sumner, USMC; daughter Susan; parents Willie E. Roberson and Addie Blanche Ayers Roberson; brother W. Gerald Roberson; and her beloved baby brother Graham H. Roberson.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services were held privately.
Her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on, like a legacy of love that has no beginning and no end.
"Just remember in the Winter, far beneath the bitter snows, lies the seed that with the sun's love, in the Spring becomes the rose." – Bette Midler
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.