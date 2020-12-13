Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris M. Sumner
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Doris M. Sumner

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Doris M. Sumner, 91, our loving Mom and Grandma, on November 14, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. A long fight with Alzheimer's clouded her last few years with us, but we always saw clear to her true personality and the joyful, familiar sound of her laughter.

A longtime resident of Stafford County, Doris was born in rural North Carolina on March 15, 1929 to Willie and Blanche Roberson. She was a farm girl at heart who could also be a real fashionista. She had a special flair for interior decorating, kept an immaculate house, enjoyed entertaining guests and never met a stranger! She was a voracious reader with keen interests in Civil War history, biographies, and literary classics. She worked diligently with her brother Graham to research and establish their family's genealogy. She loved music, snow, and a good burger, but her favorite treat was a Baby Ruth candy bar, washed down with a caffeine-free Diet Pepsi.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Toni Bettis, Jenny Sumner, and Scott Sumner; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her former spouse, MGySgt/Captain Donald W. Sumner, USMC; daughter Susan; parents Willie E. Roberson and Addie Blanche Ayers Roberson; brother W. Gerald Roberson; and her beloved baby brother Graham H. Roberson.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services were held privately.

Her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on, like a legacy of love that has no beginning and no end.

"Just remember in the Winter, far beneath the bitter snows, lies the seed that with the sun's love, in the Spring becomes the rose." – Bette Midler

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
We love you and will always cherish you in our hearts!
Mandy
April 2, 2021
Jenny Sumner
December 17, 2020
Jenny Sumner
December 17, 2020
Jenny Sumner
December 17, 2020
A beautiful soul
Jenny Sumner
December 17, 2020
I love you Momma and always will.
You have raised and nurtured me to be who I am today. You fly with the angels ,now you free from your earthy bounds , awaiting me. I love so much
Your little Noni
Toni Sumner
Daughter
December 13, 2020
They broke the mold when they made my Mother Doris Sumner. She was my best friend .She loved life she loved going out to eat and shopping for things for her home. Now she is free from the bonds of Alzheimer´s and dementia, she is restored. She loved me fiercely ! I am lost, I am in a million pieces. She is free now . I will see her again. Just not yet , not yet . In her remembrance ,please send cards and letters to Toni Sumner 25453 Constitution Highway Rhoadesville Va 22542
Toni Sumner Bettis
December 13, 2020
Becky Guy
Friend
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results