Doris Via
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Doris Via

Doris Fay Via, 81, of Colonial Beach, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Born in Pulaski, to the late Robert James and Hazel Melinda Kane Via, she attended Radford College. She retired from Eastern State Hospital where she had worked as an Activity Director of Rehabilitation Services before moving to Colonial Beach. Antiques were a passion and she collected and sold them for many years. She enjoyed sports, especially football and golf, and loved to travel. She cherished time spent with family and friends.

Among her survivors are her siblings, Marie Keesling of Roxboro, NC; Betty Bratton of Coshocton, OH; Jack Via of Pulaski, VA; Gene Via (Jenny) of Tucson, AZ; and Bonnie Matherly (Roger) of Colonial Beach and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Doug Via.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or Visiting Angels, 1952 William St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Mary Washington Hospice and Visiting Angels for the care and comfort they provided.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My condolences to the family. May God continue to bless you & strengthen you during this difficult time.
Lena Cherry
October 17, 2020
To Bonnie and Roger, Sincere sympathy for the loss of a very special lady. You remain in my thoughts and prayers.
Sylvia Snow
October 16, 2020