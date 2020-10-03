Dorothy J. Windsor
Dorothy J. Windsor, 64, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and an amazing Nana.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Thomas N. Windsor, Jr.; children Marlene Haegele (Jim), Alan Windsor, Sr. (Jenn), and Jennifer Devine (Corey); grandchildren Rebecca Haegele, Karen Haegele, Brandon Haegele, Alan Windsor Jr., Lily Windsor, and Haley Devine; and close friend Shelia McGuire. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph O. Walker; and her mother, M. Louise Walker.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
, 1355 Peachtree St. N.E., STE 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.