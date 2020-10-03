Menu
Dorothy J. Windsor

Dorothy J. Windsor, 64, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and an amazing Nana.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Thomas N. Windsor, Jr.; children Marlene Haegele (Jim), Alan Windsor, Sr. (Jenn), and Jennifer Devine (Corey); grandchildren Rebecca Haegele, Karen Haegele, Brandon Haegele, Alan Windsor Jr., Lily Windsor, and Haley Devine; and close friend Shelia McGuire. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph O. Walker; and her mother, M. Louise Walker.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. N.E., STE 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
