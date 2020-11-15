Dorothy Marie Dixon
Dorothy ("Dottie") Marie Dixon, of Woodbridge passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born October 10, 1924, in Pana, Illinois, to the late Edward and Grace Kacsir (nee Havrilka).
Dorothy enjoyed a long career with the federal government before her retirement in 2010. She enjoyed reading, knitting, going to the beach, and spending time with her family. She particularly valued her long, active affiliation as a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She is survived by her 3 sons: Ed, Phil, and Bob; 2 brothers, Ralph and David; 2 daughters-in-law; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger ("Jimmy"); her parents; a sister, Vivian Wilson; and two brothers, James and Tom.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, in Triangle, Virginia. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
.
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 15, 2020.