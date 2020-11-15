Dorothy "Dot" Peregory
Dorothy "Dot" Peregory, 94, of Fredericksburg lost her six year battle with Multiple Myeloma on Monday, November 9, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence.
She was born in Spotsylvania County, Virginia to Leonard F. Skinner and Gladys White Skinner on October 12, 1926. She was a graduate of Spotsylvania High School and went on to be employed at Newberry's, Kaufman's Jewelry Store and the Fashion Plate where she retired after 24 years.
Dot loved her family and would always prepare everyone's favorite dish for family get-togethers.
She was a woman of faith and read her Bible faithfully each day. She taught us to never give up and always have faith. Dot was a member of Fairview Baptist Church for 65 years. She worked with the seven year old Sunday School class, and then joined the lady's adult Sunday School class, as well as serving on the wedding committee. She was also a member of the Around 40 Group and Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Mae Hicks Santoro (Ernest) of Olney, MD; son, Larry Peregory (Marlies) of Midlothian, TX; grandchildren, Tracey Michele Santoro of Olney, MD, Bradford Scott Peregory, Laura Grace Peregory, and Allison Hope Peregory all of the Dallas, TX area; brother-in-law Lindsay Peregory (Rose); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Conway Hunter Hicks; second husband, Paul Vernon Peregory; sister, Virginia S. Covington; and brothers, CSM USA (Retired) John L. Skinner and George L. Skinner.
A special thanks to her Comfort Keepers and Mary Washington Hospice for the care given to her throughout her illness.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the International Myeloma Foundation.
