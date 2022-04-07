Menu
Rev Dorothy Ann Thomas
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
Rev. Dorothy Ann (Easley) Thomas

Rev. Dorothy Ann (Easley) Thomas of Upper Marlboro, MD, formerly of Fredericksburg, age 96, passed away on March 23, 2022. Born on February 20, 1926 in Roanoke, VA, and married to the late Rev. Dr. Ralph C. Thomas, Jr. for 61 years. She graduated from Fredericksburg Bible Institute and was ordained minister. She attended Mount Zion Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church. She is survived by her five children: Lelia R. Stewart (Thomas) Ralph C. Thomas III, Esquire (Marissa); Frank T. Thomas (Patricia); Alana M. Thornton (Eugene) and, Bruce Thomas (Lori), and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held on April 12th at St. Paul's Moravian Church at 8505 Heathermore Blvd, Upper Marlboro at 10:00 a.m. (viewing) and 11:00 a.m. (service). Attendees are requested to wear masks. The service will be shown over Zoom and YouTube. Access "spmoravian.org" and click on the "Bible Studies, Meetings and Evening Prayer" link, or at https://youtu.be/84I__xZ5Qao Burial will be performed at the Cheltenham Cemetery in Upper Marlboro at a later date. Funeral arrangements conducted by Lee's Funeral Home in Clinton.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Viewing
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Moravian Church
8505 Heathermore Blvd, Upper Marlboro, VA
Apr
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Moravian Church
8505 Heathermore Blvd, Upper Marlboro, VA
