Rev. Dorothy Ann (Easley) Thomas
Rev. Dorothy Ann (Easley) Thomas of Upper Marlboro, MD, formerly of Fredericksburg, age 96, passed away on March 23, 2022. Born on February 20, 1926 in Roanoke, VA, and married to the late Rev. Dr. Ralph C. Thomas, Jr. for 61 years. She graduated from Fredericksburg Bible Institute and was ordained minister. She attended Mount Zion Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church. She is survived by her five children: Lelia R. Stewart (Thomas) Ralph C. Thomas III, Esquire (Marissa); Frank T. Thomas (Patricia); Alana M. Thornton (Eugene) and, Bruce Thomas (Lori), and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held on April 12th at St. Paul's Moravian Church at 8505 Heathermore Blvd, Upper Marlboro at 10:00 a.m. (viewing) and 11:00 a.m. (service). Attendees are requested to wear masks. The service will be shown over Zoom and YouTube. Access "spmoravian.org
" and click on the "Bible Studies, Meetings and Evening Prayer" link, or at https://youtu.be/84I__xZ5Qao
Burial will be performed at the Cheltenham Cemetery in Upper Marlboro at a later date. Funeral arrangements conducted by Lee's Funeral Home in Clinton.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 7, 2022.