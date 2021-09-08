Dorothy "Dottie" Vint
Dorothy Ann (Sumner) Vint, 79, of Midland died Sunday morning, September 5, 2021 at her home while surrounded by family.
"Dottie" was a retired employee of Marine Corp Community Services (MCCS) in Quantico after more than 40 years of service. She was also a former member of the Rockhill Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others with her love of baking and cooking.
Survivors include her husband, Albert A. Vint, Jr; daughters, Barbara Allwein and Anna Ball (Robert); grandchildren, TJ McVicker (Jami), Maggie Allwein and Sarah Allwein; and great-grandchild, Sloan McVicker.
The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 8, 2021.