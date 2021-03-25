Dorothy E. Westendorf
Dorothy Ellen Westendorf, age 69, of Fredericksburg, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021.
She is survived by her four children, Jill Westendorf and Stephanie Lewis, both of Fredericksburg, J. Scott (Christina) Lewis of King George, and William (Laura) Westendorf of North Little Rock, AR; six cherished grandchildren, her mother Edna Cooper, sister Jerri Cooper, brother Cecil W. Cooper all of Fredericksburg, sister Margaret (David) Glock of Dayton, OH and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Cecil Cooper, sisters Martha Pawlik, Klea Cooper and niece Keeva Beach.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Stafford Memorial Park.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 25, 2021.