Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dottie Carter Sacra
Dottie Carter Sacra

Dottie Carter Sacra, 80, of Partlow passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.

Mrs. Sacra was a member of Waller's Baptist Church.

She is survived by her two sons, Tommy Sacra (Kim Glover) and Troy Sacra Sr. (Suzie); her mother-in-law, Janice Sacra, all of Partlow; four grandsons, Brandon Handy (Kelly), Jeremy, Troy Jr. and Bradley (Jodi); and five great-grandsons Nathan, Tyler, Sean, Brantley, and Jaxson.

She was preceded in death by Joseph T. Sacra, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at Wallers Baptist Church in Partlow, VA. A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at Wallers Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Service
12:00p.m.
Wallers Baptist Church
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.